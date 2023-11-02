‘Vehicle smuggler’ in stolen Pretoria SUV case remains behind bars

Maguta’s arrest was a result of a tip-off, leading to police and stakeholders actioning an operation to recover the stolen vehicle. Mashaba said Maguta was arrested in a Toyota Fortuner 2.8 reportedly stolen in Garsfontein on October 21.
Mashaba said the arrest and recovery were made by the provincial tracking team, Sekhukhune highway patrol (flying squad) and private security companies. The suspect was illegally taking the stolen car on the Berghenk Road into Zimbabwe through Beitbridge.
He said law enforcement gave chase from Kuschke Agricultural School until the driver stopped at the R101 next to Lunds.
South Africa Headlines
