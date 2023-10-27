Vault access from Orbit arrives in Destiny 2 soon

Alongside Fireteam Finder, Bungie will finally let players interact with their Destiny 2 Vault without having to load into the Tower.

The developer appears to be pushing hard to address quality-of-life issues before the game’s grand finale launches next year.as a game are really rather good, the flesh that sits atop those bones often leaves much to be desired by players.

For many years, players have had to use third-party applications to accomplish certain activities in the game, whether finding folks to play with or simply managing a character’s inventory. As a result, something of a cottage industry has sprung up around Destiny where dedicated players have created services others can use to reduce friction in the game. headtopics.com

One of the more inconvenient aspects of Destiny 2 is the Vault. Players are able to store 600 items in this Vault but they would also have to travel to The Tower and interact with the system there. That is set to change next month.

“Starting in Season 23, you’ll be able to access your vault from orbit! We are hoping that this update will make it easier for all Guardians to update their build ahead of the start of an activity. We are exploring additional areas to give more freedom to access the vault in-game for potential future releases. We’ll keep you posted,” Bungie wrote in its weekly, This Week In Destiny blog. headtopics.com

This is a monumental quality-of-life update but we’re hesitant to praise Bungie here. While easy access to the Vault is great, we’d love a way to search through that Vault for specific items. You also seemingly won’t be able to transfer items from your Vault to your character while in an activity.

