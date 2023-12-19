Vatican allows blessings for same-sex couples in landmark ruling

The Vatican has approved a ruling stating that Roman Catholic priests can administer blessings to same-sex couples as long as they are not part of regular Church rituals or liturgies. The blessings are seen as a sign that God welcomes all, but should not be confused with the sacrament of heterosexual marriage. Priests will decide on a case-by-case basis whether to offer the blessings.





