Van der Dussen praises ‘brilliant’ De Kock after another World Cup ton

Though he top-scored for his team and received the Man of the Match award, Rassie van der Dussen was full of praise for countryman Quinton de Kock after they both played key roles in South Africa’s victory over New Zealand at the

De Kock hit his fourth century of the tournament in Pune on Wednesday, contributing 104 runs to extend his lead at the top of the run-scoring charts, while Van der Dussen made 133.In response, the Black Caps were dismantled for just 167, with spinner Keshav Maharaj (4/46) and all-rounder Marco Jansen (3/31) leading the Proteas attack as they

“At times I was under pressure and I was asking him (De Kock) about a few options, just to sort of soundboard with him out in the middle,” Van der Dussen said.“He’s such a cool and calm guy out there, thinks so clearly. It was just great to bat with him. He’s been brilliant in the last few weeks.”Shining with both bat and ball, Van der Dussen said the SA squad were delighted with their all-round performance, not only in their latest match but throughout the tournament.

Having won six of their seven games, they had put one foot in the semi-finals, virtually securing a spot in the last four. If Afghanistan lose against the Netherlands on Friday, that will be enough for South Africa to progress to the playoffs with two matches still remaining in the opening round.“It was a full-out team performance (against New Zealand),” said Van der Dussen, who scored his second ton of the tournament and the sixth of his ODI career.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: UPDATE: De Kock, Van der Dussen carry Proteas to 357 against NZSouth Africa have set opponents New Zealand a target of 358 runs to win their Cricket World Cup match in Pune.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: De Kock, Van der Dussen centuries help Proteas thrash New ZealandVictory, which ended South Africa's run of five straight first World Cup defeats by New Zealand since 1999, left the Proteas, bidding for a first one-day international World Cup title, virtually assured of a semi-final spot.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

THESANEWS: LIVE: Quinton de Kock first to pass 500 runs at Cricket World CupSouth Africa's Quinton de Kock became the first batsman at this year's Cricket World Cup to score 500 runs.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Proteas thrash Kiwis at Cricket World Cup - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen both shone with the bat as the Proteas thrashed the Kiwis.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Van der Dussen says Proteas have grown closer through adversityThe issues they have dealt with in recent years have made the Proteas a stronger unit, according to batter Rassie van der Dussen.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: FOUR-some Springboks: Every Rugby World Cup winner since 1987Winning the Rugby World Cup is a divine honour. Here are all of the winners and the teams they vanquished including the mighty Springboks.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »