Van der Dussen praises ‘brilliant’ De Kock after another World Cup ton

Though he top-scored for his team and received the Man of the Match award, Rassie van der Dussen was full of praise for countryman Quinton de Kock after they both played key roles in South Africa’s victory over New Zealand at the
De Kock hit his fourth century of the tournament in Pune on Wednesday, contributing 104 runs to extend his lead at the top of the run-scoring charts, while Van der Dussen made 133.In response, the Black Caps were dismantled for just 167, with spinner Keshav Maharaj (4/46) and all-rounder Marco Jansen (3/31) leading the Proteas attack as they
“At times I was under pressure and I was asking him (De Kock) about a few options, just to sort of soundboard with him out in the middle,” Van der Dussen said.“He’s such a cool and calm guy out there, thinks so clearly. It was just great to bat with him. He’s been brilliant in the last few weeks.”Shining with both bat and ball, Van der Dussen said the SA squad were delighted with their all-round performance, not only in their latest match but throughout the tournament.
Having won six of their seven games, they had put one foot in the semi-finals, virtually securing a spot in the last four. If Afghanistan lose against the Netherlands on Friday, that will be enough for South Africa to progress to the playoffs with two matches still remaining in the opening round.“It was a full-out team performance (against New Zealand),” said Van der Dussen, who scored his second ton of the tournament and the sixth of his ODI career.
