Vacancy: Microsoft Power Platform Developer In the rapidly advancing field of technology, a Power Platform Developer remains ahead of the curve in digital transformation by consistently fostering innovation. 2+ years experience as a Power Platform Developer with a focus on Power Apps .Strong understanding of data structures , databases, and data modeling .
Proficiency in developing and maintaining applications using low-code and no-code development approaches. Experience with integrating Power Platform solutions with other Microsoft services and external APIs.Design, develop, and maintain custom applications using Power Apps to meet specific business requirements.Create and implement automated workflows using Power Automate to streamline business processes and improve operational efficiency.Develop interactive reports and dashboards using Power BI to visualize and communicate insights from data.
Design and implement chatbots and virtual agents using Power Virtual Agents to enhance user interactions and automate responses. Work closely with business users, analysts, and other stakeholders to understand requirements and deliver solutions that align with business objectives.Desired Skills:
Microsoft Power Platform Developer Custom Applications Automation Solutions Data-Driven Insights Power Apps Data Structures Databases Data Modeling Low-Code Development No-Code Development Microsoft Services External Apis
