Vacancy: Microsoft Power Platform Developer In the rapidly advancing field of technology, a Power Platform Developer remains ahead of the curve in digital transformation by consistently fostering innovation. 2+ years experience as a Power Platform Developer with a focus on Power Apps .Strong understanding of data structures , databases, and data modeling .

Proficiency in developing and maintaining applications using low-code and no-code development approaches. Experience with integrating Power Platform solutions with other Microsoft services and external APIs.Design, develop, and maintain custom applications using Power Apps to meet specific business requirements.Create and implement automated workflows using Power Automate to streamline business processes and improve operational efficiency.Develop interactive reports and dashboards using Power BI to visualize and communicate insights from data.

Design and implement chatbots and virtual agents using Power Virtual Agents to enhance user interactions and automate responses. Work closely with business users, analysts, and other stakeholders to understand requirements and deliver solutions that align with business objectives.Desired Skills:

Microsoft Power Platform Developer Custom Applications Automation Solutions Data-Driven Insights Power Apps Data Structures Databases Data Modeling Low-Code Development No-Code Development Microsoft Services External Apis

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ITOnlineSA / 🏆 16. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Power Platform Developer - IT-OnlineIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

SQL Developer / BI Developer - IT-OnlineIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Web Developer (Full Stack Python Django Developer)IT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Performanta integrates Microsoft's Copilot with its Safe XDR platformCopilot for Security helps Performanta reduce the time to handle an incident from minutes to seconds.

Source: ITWeb - 🏆 45. / 51 Read more »

SA watchdog to hit Microsoft with complaint over alleged abuse of market power, sources saySA watchdog to hit Microsoft with complaint over alleged abuse of market power, sources say

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

‘Drastic measures’ needed to avoid power network collapse in Joburg, says City Power chairmanPresidency energy adviser Silas Zimu said the swift shutting down of coal plants and the slow introduction of renewables had caused a crisis.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »