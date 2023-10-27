UZALO: Tonight’s episode, 27 October 2023 [VIDEO]

Want to catch up with the latest episodes from your favorite TV emotional rollercoaster? Then watch your favourite soapies with The South African, featuring back to back episodes and daily teasers to keep you up to date on what’s coming! Are you a Uzalo fan? Then watch UzaloWATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE SOUTH AFRICAN

Need your news quickly? Watch daily News in a minute videos from The South African YouTube page for all that you really need to know! Looking for a shortcut to The South African channel? Find all the videos here for a quick illustrative version of all the news you really need to know!while you’re at it.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

UZALO: Tonight’s episode, 25 October 2023 [VIDEO]Missed an episode of uzalo? No problem! Just watch all the latest episodes of uzalo soapie right here, don't miss. Read more ⮕

UZALO: Thursday’s episode, 26 October 2023 [VIDEO]Missed an episode of uzalo? No problem! Just watch all the latest episodes of uzalo soapie right here, don't miss. Read more ⮕

Africa's week in pictures: 20-26 October 2023A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond. Read more ⮕

Uzalo actress opens about dating underage boysUzalo actress opens about dating underage boys Read more ⮕

Tonight on Uzalo: Duty calls, Nkunzi has to leave KwaMashuDon't get left behind, catch up on Uzalo now! Episodes of Uzalo air on SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 20h30. Read more ⮕

Guard of honour: Wiseman Mncube walks out of Uzalo a hero [video]Wiseman Mncube left fellow actors in tears as they made a guard of honour for him walking out of Uzalo like a hero. Read more ⮕