‘Uzalo’ actors reportedly unpaid for months

Another actor revealed to the publication that extras have no written contracts with the casting agency.” “I’ve been working as an extra for three months and I have never signed any contract. Everything was done verbally. When she needs me to be on set, I’d receive a call to go on set.”

The actor also revealed that the absence of a written contract made us easy targets for her .A source, who refused to be identified also told Sunday World they were hired by a casting agency called Mageza, which is owned by Ncami Mageza.and there are more than 50 of them and they all have not been paid.

“Some of us started working for her as early as March, while others only started work two months ago, but none of us have been paid.”

