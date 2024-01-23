Using Location Data to Anticipate and Prepare for the Unforeseen

Using location data to anticipate and prepare for 'what's next' in a dynamic and often unpredictable world. Navigating the storm. In a world where the unexpected has often reshaped history, 'black swan events' are a stark reminder of our collective vulnerability to the unforeseeable. These events, defined by their rarity, severe impact and the widespread post-event perception that they were predictable, present a unique challenge in risk management and forecasting.

Historical examples, ranging from the Spanish Flu to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2008 global financial crisis and ongoing geopolitical shifts, demonstrate the profound and often unanticipated effects such events can have on global systems. Brian Civin, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at AfriGIS, emphasises the importance of acknowledging the unforeseen in our predictive models. “In a dynamic world where the only constant is change, traditional models often fall short in anticipating these outliers,” says Civin. Civin highlights the crucial role of geospatial analytics in this contex





ITWeb » / 🏆 45. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Proximity to Good Schools Influences Home Buyers' Choice of LocationSome centrally situated suburbs with access to reputable schools are overlooked by home buyers who prioritize proximity to good schooling. Young professionals are seeking homes in Durban due to the sound value for money.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Building a Star Wars X-wing using LEGO set 10497: Galaxy ExplorerLearn how to build a Star Wars X-wing using only the pieces from LEGO set 10497: Galaxy Explorer. Free PDF instructions available.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »

iONLINE Launches CentralFlex, a Connectivity Management PlatformiONLINE Connected Networks has launched CentralFlex, its innovative connectivity management platform for efficient data usage control.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

South Africans Not Expecting Better FTTH Prices in 2024Feedback from major fibre network operators suggests that South Africans should not anticipate better fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) prices in 2024. While the price per Mbps has decreased, operators have been cutting entry-level packages and pushing customers towards more expensive options. However, efforts are being made to provide more affordable products in lower-income areas.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

South African Politicians' Promises on Load-Shedding Disputed by Energy ExpertsEnergy experts disagree with South African politicians' promises that load-shedding will be eliminated by 2024. Some proposed deadlines have already passed, and experts anticipate that load-shedding will persist for years to come.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Is someone selling franchises to criminals?A widow using the same wording in her emails offers a free Yamaha baby grand piano, raising suspicions of a criminal franchise.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »