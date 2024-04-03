Using Inverter-Type Systems for Solar-Powered Air Conditioners in South Africa

South African households who want their small to medium-sized solar systems to run air conditioners should use inverter-type systems. The amount of power needed to regulate the temperature of a room can be substantial, particularly if the outdoor temperature is significantly lower or higher than your ideal indoor temperature. Shifting to more energy-efficient air conditioners in South Africa could collectively save 400,000MWh of electricity annually.

That’s equivalent to roughly 83 hours’ worth of power generated by either of Eskom’s biggest power plants — Kusile and Medupi — if they performed at their maximum designed capacity for that period. Conventional air conditioners with 12,000 BTU capacity, suitable for a mid-sized room, could consume as much as 3,500 watts (3.5kW). It is also about 70% of the total capacity of a 5kW power inverter, generally used for entry-level home solar power systems. It will even pull nearly half the capacity of a larger 8kW inverter

