Usindiso building blaze inquiry: Witness’ testimony highlights safety violations

There were shacks with a bed and cooking equipment on the ground floor.The first witness of the commission of inquiry into the Usindiso building blaze, Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services acting chief Rapulane Monageng, cited several non-compliant practices.

Nearly three months ago, a fire killed 77 people in the building in the inner city. The Commission of Inquiry held its first public proceedings yesterday.In the early hours of 31 August, a raging blaze ripped through the overcrowded five-storey Usindiso building, which had been hijacked. The building was under the authority of the Johannesburg Property Company and was owned by the city.

“On the south side of the building, residents would salvage wooden boards and plastic material to construct inside Usindiso building. Literally, the material supply was behind the building,” he said.“This material is easily burnt. It is plastic and wooden material laminated in glue, it is plywood, and has no fire resistance. This is not because of us, but because of South African standards. headtopics.com

“There was only one single door (80cm) used in everyday life at Usindiso building, to evacuate or get inside the building. During the fire, all the people in the building were forced to use that door to evacuate.“On the fourth floor, an emergency door leading to the courtyard for safety was locked with chains and locks. Firefighters and rescue teams had to break it to get access. The lock was on heavy steel security gates.

“They were constructed with wooden material. There were stoves and mattresses burnt. There were plenty of constructions using cheap boards and plastic.” The commission, appointed by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, is chaired by Justice Sisi Khampepe. She said the inquiry would be in two parts.Part A would deal with the fire, its cause and who, if anyone, must be held accountable for the deaths and injuries. Part B would deal with the prevalence of buildings taken over by criminal syndicates or other groups and leased to tenants who cannot afford other housing without providing basic services. headtopics.com

Joburg CBD fire inquiry hears how the inferno went as far as the third floorJoburg EMS acting chief Rapulane Monageng - who is the first witness to take the stand - has told the commission’s chairperson Justice Sisi Khampepe that firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze on the third floor of the five-storey Usindiso building. Read more ⮕

Tonight on Skeem Saam: Leeto is distressed about the new state witnessFind out what's going on tonight on Skeem Saam!. Skeem Saam episodes airs on SABC1 Mondays to Fridays at 18h30. Read more ⮕

Witness in Meyiwa trial concedes to flaws in accused 1's booking out - SABC NewsLieutenent-Colonel Nkosikhona Hadebe has conceded that when accused 1, Muzi Sibiya, was booked out of the Alberton Police Station’s holding cells to conduct Read more ⮕

Meyiwa trial: Defence continues to poke holes in state witness testimonyThe court has been hearing evidence over a June 2020 pointing-out exercise with Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, one of the five men accused of murdering the football star. Read more ⮕

Customs officials jailed after accomplice who swallowed 89 balls of cocaine turns state witnessOsigwe arrived at the OR Tambo Airport in April 2016 from Sao Paulo, Brazil, possessing 89 plastic bullets of cocaine he had swallowed. Read more ⮕

WATCH LIVE: Senzo Meyiwa murder trialA witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has testified that accused 1 pointed out the crime scene. Watch the proceedings live.. Read more ⮕