Usindiso building blaze inquiry: Witness’ testimony highlights safety violations

There were shacks with a bed and cooking equipment on the ground floor.The first witness of the commission of inquiry into the Usindiso building blaze, Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services acting chief Rapulane Monageng, cited several non-compliant practices.
Nearly three months ago, a fire killed 77 people in the building in the inner city. The Commission of Inquiry held its first public proceedings yesterday.In the early hours of 31 August, a raging blaze ripped through the overcrowded five-storey Usindiso building, which had been hijacked. The building was under the authority of the Johannesburg Property Company and was owned by the city.
"On the south side of the building, residents would salvage wooden boards and plastic material to construct inside Usindiso building. Literally, the material supply was behind the building," he said."This material is easily burnt. It is plastic and wooden material laminated in glue, it is plywood, and has no fire resistance. This is not because of us, but because of South African standards.
“There was only one single door (80cm) used in everyday life at Usindiso building, to evacuate or get inside the building. During the fire, all the people in the building were forced to use that door to evacuate.“On the fourth floor, an emergency door leading to the courtyard for safety was locked with chains and locks. Firefighters and rescue teams had to break it to get access. The lock was on heavy steel security gates.
"They were constructed with wooden material. There were stoves and mattresses burnt. There were plenty of constructions using cheap boards and plastic." The commission, appointed by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, is chaired by Justice Sisi Khampepe. She said the inquiry would be in two parts.Part A would deal with the fire, its cause and who, if anyone, must be held accountable for the deaths and injuries. Part B would deal with the prevalence of buildings taken over by criminal syndicates or other groups and leased to tenants who cannot afford other housing without providing basic services.