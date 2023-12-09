US veto blocks UN ceasefire resolution as Israel expands ground campaign

After the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, Israel has expanded its ground campaign and fighting has surged in the north. Residents fear further assaults and there is nowhere safe to go.





SABC News Online » / 🏆 32. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UN, Security Council, and ICC Failed Palestine, Says International Law ProfessorRenowned international law professor John Dugard criticizes the UN, Security Council, and ICC for their failure to maintain peace, respect human rights, and hold violators accountable in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Dugard's remarks were made during a webinar hosted by the University of Pretoria's Centre For Human Rights.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Cope fires Johannesburg councillor and city council speakerJohannesburg Council speaker Colleen Makhubele was fired as Cope’s only member in council on Monday, leaving the local assembly in turmoil. Cope leader Mosioua Lekota axed Makhubele for starting a political alliance without his approval.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Johannesburg Council Elects Speaker from One-Seat Political PartyThe African Independent Congress’s (AIC) Margaret Arnolds was elected speaker unopposed during a special council meeting. Former speaker Colleen Makhubele was axed from her party for starting a political alliance without approval.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

US Government Announces First Cohort for African Diaspora Engagement CouncilThe US government has formed the first cohort of members for the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement, as part of Joe Biden’s commitment to strengthen US-Africa relations. The council aims to keep Africa a priority despite political changes and ongoing crises.

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »

Israel and Hamas Reach Deal for Prisoner Exchange and Truce in GazaIsrael and Hamas have reached an agreement to free hostages and prisoners, and offer a four-day truce to Gaza residents after weeks of all-out war. The deal includes the release of 50 women and children kidnapped by Palestinian militants during their October 7 raids. The truce accord was approved by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet after lengthy negotiations.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Israel-Hamas Truce Delayed as Battles Continue in GazaQatar announced that the truce between Israel and Hamas would begin on Friday morning, later than expected due to ongoing negotiations. Battles between Hamas and Israeli troops continued in northern Gaza, while Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel's northern border with Lebanon.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »