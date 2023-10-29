US urges Israel to protect Gaza civilians, stop settler violence - SABC News

Israel has a responsibility to protect the lives of innocent people in Gaza, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday amid a growing outcry over Palestinian civilian deaths.

In a round of television interviews, Sullivan said Washington was asking hard questions of Israel, including on issues surrounding humanitarian aid, distinguishing between terrorists and innocent civilians and on how Israel is thinking through its military operation.

The US has been clear on that issue and Biden will reiterate the position in a call later on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sullivan said. “It is totally unacceptable to have extremist settler violence against innocent people in the West Bank,” he said.As Israel’s largest military backer, the United States bears some responsibility for its actions on the battlefield, U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal, leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” headtopics.com

The attack from Gaza by Hamas that killed 1 400 people unleashed a wave of aerial bombardment from Israel and an incipient ground operation. The Palestinian militant group also took more than 200 hostages.

Hamas who control Gaza have embedded themselves among the Palestinian population and in civilian infrastructure, making an operation against them extremely difficult, Sullivan said. Israel has tightened its blockade and bombarded Gaza for three weeks. With supplies of food, water and medicines running low, thousands of Gaza residents broke into UN warehouses and distribution centers to get food. headtopics.com

In an interview on CBS, Sullivan was asked if there was “daylight” between the US and the Netanyahu government.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SABC News Online »

Israel stepping up ground operations in Gaza Strip - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Israeli air and ground forces are stepping up operations in the Gaza Strip. Read more ⮕

Musk says Starlink to provide connectivity in Gaza through aid - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,SpaceX's Starlink will support communication links in Gaza Read more ⮕

UN overwhelmingly calls for aid truce between Israel, Hamas - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,The GA voted after the Security Council failed four times in the past two weeks to take action Read more ⮕

UN chief surprised by escalation of Israel's bombardment - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Guterres repeated a call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire for the delivery of aid. Read more ⮕

UN General Assembly to vote on draft resolution for ceasefire in Gaza - SABC NewsUNGA ton Gaza vote on a draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Read more ⮕

'Difficult to lump Russia-Ukraine and Palestine-Israel in same pot' - SABC NewsDistinction between Russia-Ukraine, Palestine-Israel should be clear says Godongwana. Read more ⮕