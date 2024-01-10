US urges Israel to alleviate suffering of Gazan civilians

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken urged Israel to alleviate the suffering of Gazan civilians affected by the war against Hamas. Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv and reaffirmed US support for Israel's right to prevent further attacks. However, he also stressed the importance of avoiding civilian harm and protecting infrastructure in Gaza.

Blinken highlighted the high toll on civilians, especially children, and called for more aid in the form of food, water, and medicine





South Africa Files Case Against Israel for Genocidal Acts in GazaThe South African government has filed a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) alleging that Israel is engaging in genocidal acts in Gaza. The case will be heard in January 2024 and contends that Israel is committing human rights violations under the Genocide Convention.

South Africa Files Urgent Case Against Israel for Genocide in GazaSouth Africa has initiated proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice for alleged crimes against humanity committed in Palestine. The Presidency said South African was obliged "to prevent genocide from occurring" against Palestinians in Gaza by Israel. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said the application against Israel was filed on Friday.

Ramaphosa assures Jewish community Pretoria won’t sever ties with Israel, but condemns Gaza ‘genocide’President Cyril Ramaphosa met Jewish community leaders this week as the UN General Assembly made its strongest call for an end to the war in Gaza. Jewish community leaders have said that President Ramaphosa has reassured them that Pretoria does not intend severing diplomatic ties with Israel. In a meeting with the community leaders, Ramaphosa also denounced anti-Semitic behaviour towards Jewish people in South Africa — “including the boycott of Jewish-owned businesses” — as well as Islamophobia. He also condemned Hamas for its actions. Leaders of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) and SA Zionist Federation (SAZF) said after meeting Ramaphosa on Wednesday that he “re-iterated Dirco’s public position that there was no intention to sever diplomatic ties between Israel and South Africa.” This position appeared to contradict the ANC support of a resolution passed in Parliament last month calling on Pretoria to sever relations with Israel because of its bombardment of Gaza.

