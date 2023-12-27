US Strengthens Sanctions in Response to Moscow's Actions

In response to this development, the US strengthens sanctions: blocks property that is in the US and blacklists new companies Financial institutions that are involved in any activity that helps Moscow evade sanctions will lose access to the US financial system, among otherslaunched an unjustifiable and unprovoked attack on Ukraine in February 2022, the United States and its European allies imposed far-reaching sanctions against Moscow.

The US and its allies are ready to impose more sanctions on countries and companies helping Russia evade sanctions. Photos: Oleksandr Magula/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC"UA:PBC"/Global Images, Drew Angerer"Some people claim these sanctions have not worked. This is simply not true. "Within a year, they have already limited Moscow's options considerably causing financial strain, cutting the country from key markets and significantly degrading Russia's industrial and technological capacity. To stop the war, we need to stay the course," he sai





brieflyza » / 🏆 10. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.