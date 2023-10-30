US sets sights on improved Agoa

This was the message of a briefing by United States officials ahead of this week’s Agoa forum in Johannesburg, where the trade pact’s renewal will be discussed.

The trade deal — which provides eligible sub-Saharan African countries with duty-free access to the US market — is due to expire in 2025.

Joy Basu, deputy assistant secretary at the US bureau of African affairs, echoed this sentiment. She also underlined that fostering ties with economies in Africa is a priority of US president Joe Biden's administration.

She noted that the timely renewal of Agoa is also a goal of the Biden administration, but this falls with the US congress. The US is nearing an election in 2024, the outcome of which could radically change Agoa’s prospects.

Hamilton noted concerns that efforts to tweak the Act may result in congress taking its time with it. "But we do believe that not addressing and not trying to change the programme and make it better is a wasted opportunity."

Agoa beneficiaries are hoping for the earlier renewal of the deal. This will give US investors greater certainty about Africa's investment prospects, Trade and Industry MinisterAccording to Patel, the forum will take place as Africa seeks to redefine its role in the global economy. A key element of this is theThe forum, Patel said, will allow stakeholders to find ways to get more out of Agoa.

Hamilton said she hoped that congress would take the AfCFTA, and the continent's move towards regional integration, into account in its reworking of Agoa. "We're really supportive of the AfCFTA," Basu said, "and we hope that Agoa can be complementary to it."

