US Secretary of State Blinken calls for greater investment in Nigeria

Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced hope Wednesday for greater US investment in Nigeria, but called on Africa’s largest economy to reassure investors that they can repatriate their funds. A day after meeting President Bola Tinubu in the capital Abuja, Blinken toured the commercial metropolis Lagos where he visited a complex of IT startups and inaugurated a new US space showcasing American technology.

Blinken’s motorcade passed through the teeming streets of the city of more than 20 million before entering the sparkling complex of 21st Century Technologies, where he was shown Nigerian innovations in software and virtual reality





TheAfricaReport » / 🏆 29. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Secretary of State Blinken addresses press conference in Tel AvivUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a press conference in Tel Aviv during his trip to the Middle East, expressing concern about civilian toll in Gaza and discussing the possibility of a reformed Palestinian Authority governing both the West Bank and Gaza.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

US Foreign Secretary Blinken expresses concern over attacks on civilians in GazaUS Foreign Secretary Antony Blinken has described the attacks on civilians in Gaza as gut-wrenching, saying "the suffering among innocent men, women and children breaks my heart". He emphasized the need for Israel to minimize civilian casualties and provide more humanitarian assistance to Gazans.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

US Secretary of State to Discuss Terrorism and Other Issues in AfricaThe fight against terrorism with partner countries like Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea-Conakry, Benin, and Togo will be reviewed. Other issues set for discussion are democracy, health, climate change, economic partnerships, outer space research, and silencing guns in Africa.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

ANC Secretary-General Sets the Scene for Party's LeapANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula's actions have paved the way for the party to make a significant move, despite facing criticism. Mbalula exposes the disingenuousness of former president Zuma and the ANC's failure to be truthful about the Nkandla saga. This represents a low point in accountability.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Deadly floods in Durban put pressure on government to declare state of disasterThe deadly floods that caused destruction across Durban over the weekend have added pressure on the government to declare a state of disaster across KwaZulu-Natal.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Maine Disqualifies Trump from State Ballot for Role in Capitol AttackThe US state of Maine has disqualified Donald Trump from the state ballot in next year’s presidential primary election, becoming the second state to bar the former president for his role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »