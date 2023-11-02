US reinstates Mauritania’s AGOA benefits as it looks to axe 4 other countries

Mauritania was excluded from the programme by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump in 2019 - over forced labour practices. Thirty-five African countries qualify for the programme that gives them duty free access to some trade in the US market.The eligibility criteria of AGOA is serious business, and it gives the US president authority to pick and choose which countries qualify to benefit from duty free trade with the US.

This while governments in the CAR and Uganda have been booted out over gross violations of internationally recognised human rights.The official programme will see different sectors, including labour and civil society across Africa and the US in

AGOA is a 23-year-old trade agreement between the United States of America and sub-Saharan African countries that provides duty free access to the US market.

South Africa Headlines Read more: EWNREPORTER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EWNUPDATES: No US Congress member expected to attend SA-hosted AGOA SummitIt’s understood that the US will send members of their delegations to Johannesburg for the three-day event, which will see officials across Africa and the US deliberate over trade opportunities and the extension of AGOA.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

BBCAFRİCA: US to remove Uganda and three other African countries from Agoa trade dealUganda, Gabon, Niger and the CAR are accused of violating rights or not making democratic progress.

Source: BBCAfrica | Read more »

THEAFRİCAREPORT: US strips four more countries of AGOA trade benefitsUganda, Niger, Gabon and the Central African Republic join a growing number of African countries to lose duty-free access to the United States market.

Source: TheAfricaReport | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: US Congress members bail on Agoa to avoid government shutdown at homeAfrica's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Biden intends to boot Central African Republic, Niger, Uganda, Gabon out of AGOAThe United States president said that the four countries did not meet the eligibility requirements of Section 104 of the act, intending to terminate their participation from 1 January 2024.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Agoa Forum: How will SA navigate the diplomatic minefield?‘I'm still not sure that the US buys South Africa's non-aligned stance, despite what they say, we really do need the US as both a trade and, probably more importantly, as an ongoing investment partner,’ says Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »