US regulators approve inspection framework for return of grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes

US regulators have approved a detailed inspection framework for the return to service of Boeing 737 MAX planes grounded after an emergency landing. United Airlines expects grounded aircraft to return to service starting Sunday, following the completion of the thorough inspection process.





