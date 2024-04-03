US Private Sector Hiring Beats Expectations in March

US private sector hiring came in well above expectations last month, payroll firm ADP said Wednesday, with construction, financial services and manufacturing all contributing to the increase. Private sector employment rose by 184,000 in March, ADP said in a statement. This was sharply above market predictions of 150,000 new jobs, according to Briefing.com.

The hot jobs data will be well-received by the Biden administration as it seeks to talk up the president's economic record ahead of November's presidential election. But it also signals to the Federal Reserve -- which is locked in a years-long battle against high inflation -- that the labor market remains in a good place, reducing the likelihood of an early start to interest rate cuts. "March was surprising not just for the pay gains, but the sectors that recorded them," ADP chief economist Nela Richardson said in a statemen

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



brieflyza / 🏆 10. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Joburg CBD is slowly shaking off its ‘hellhole’ status — thanks to the private sectorThe private sector and various organisations have come to the rescue of the Joburg CBD, even enforcing bylaws.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Transnet reveals details of plan to rope in private sector to fix its rail networkTransnet details how it plans to embrace the private sector as a partner for delivery and fixing its rail network, but private sector players are concerned about high tariffs.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Mchunu calls on private sector to invest in water infrastructureGovernment is investigating legislative reforms to strengthen enforcement when municipalities don’t provide clean water to residents

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Transnet unveils 100 private sector leasing opportunities at its portsAiling state-run logistics company Transnet is touting dozens of leasing opportunities to the private sector at its seven seaports.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

National Assembly passes bill to bolster electricity sector with private investors, modern infrastructureMost political parties in the National Assembly supported the ERA Bill, saying it took long enough.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

Private sector contributes over R170m to support government initiativesPresident Cyril Ramaphosa says the private sector has contributed more than R170 million to support government's initiatives since June last year. The partnership is yielding remarkable progress in tackling load shedding, freight and port challenges, as well as crime and corruption. Over 130 CEOs have pledged their support and mobilised technical experts to assist Eskom and Transnet. The fight against crime and corruption is also making steady progress. The president emphasizes the need for collaboration to make a lasting difference in South Africa.

Source: ewnreporter - 🏆 35. / 51 Read more »