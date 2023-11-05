US Issues Warning of Elevated Threats to Major Hotels in Nigeria

The US has issued a stern warning to its citizens in Nigeria, saying there are "elevated threats" to major hotels in the "larger cities" of the country. The advisory said the Nigerian security agencies are working to counter the threat. It said US citizens should exercise vigilance at major hotels, be alert of their surroundings, keep a low profile, and review the travel advisory for Nigeria before checking into any hotels. The notice reads, "The U.S.

Government is aware of credible information that there is an elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria's larger cities." The U.S. Department of State advises U.S. citizens to consider this information when arranging lodging or visiting major hotels in Nigeria. The notice also provided the addresses and telephone numbers of the US embassy in Abuja and consulate in Lagos should any US citizen require help. Recall the US, in October, also advised all its citizens worldwide to exercise restraint in travelling to various locations around the world. Nigeria was listed under the third tier of caution alert (Reconsider to travel)

