The US Federal Reserve's high benchmark rate is "doing its job" against elevated inflation, chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday, warning that lowering it too soon could be "quite disruptive" for the American economy. The US central bank has held interest rates at a 23-year high of between 5.25 and 5.50 percent as it seeks to bring inflation firmly down to its long-term target of two percent.

Last month, Fed policymakers penciled in three rate cuts for this year, staying the course despite a recent uptick in inflation which has disrupted recent progress against rising prices. Powell told a conference in California that the current risks to the US economy were "two-sided," with negative consequences for the economy if policymakers moved to cut rates too fast or too slow. "The risk, though, of moving too soon, really is

Stocks churn before Fed with Powell as 'wild card': Markets wrap

US Fed's inflation fight remains on track despite recent uptick: Powell

Baden Powell Drive 'trench warfare' continues to hinder roadworks

Warren urges Powell to cut rates

Bad intel hinders fight on kidnappings: Nigeria defence chief

Markets mixed after US inflation data, China figures give boost

