The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to prolong its recent pause in interest rate hikes. Photo: Mandel NGAN / AFP/FileThe Federal Reserve will likely announce it is holding interest rates at a 22-year high on Wednesday, as it looks to tackle inflation without damaging the resilient US

"Fed commentary has all but confirmed that the Fed will stay on hold in November," Bank of America economists wrote in a recent note to clients. Since peaking at more than seven percent in June last year, inflation as measured by the Fed's favored yardstick has fallen by more than half -- though it remains stuck firmly above three percent.Futures traders assign a probability of 99.9 percent that the Fed will vote to hold rates steady in November, according to CME Group data.

In fact, resilient consumer spending fueled higher-than-expected annualized growth of 4.9 percent in the third quarter, building on positive growth in the first half of the year.Joe Biden"I never believed we would need a recession to bring inflation down -- and today we saw again that the American economy continues to grow even as inflation has come down," he added. headtopics.com

Whereas the Fed's key short-term rate mainly affects the borrowing rates offered by banks, Treasury yields determine"everything from mortgage rates to corporate and municipal bond yields," KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk wrote in a recent note to clients.

"Many within the Fed believe that the rise in yields we have seen are equivalent to an additional rate hike," she added. Earlier this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the current policy stance is"restrictive," suggesting monetary policy was working to put"downward pressure on economic activity and inflation."And Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he believed the Fed was"at the point where we can hold rates where they are. headtopics.com

