US Fed likely to pause again with rates at 22-year high

Interest rate hikes slow down inflation by raising the cost of borrowing from the bank.The Federal Reserve will likely announce it is holding interest rates at a 22-year high on Wednesday, as it looks to tackle inflation without damaging the resilient US economy.

“Fed commentary has all but confirmed that the Fed will stay on hold in November,” Bank of America economists wrote in a recent note to clients. Since peaking at more than seven percent in June last year, inflation as measured by the Fed’s favored yardstick has fallen by more than half — though it remains stuck firmly above three percent.Futures traders assign a probability of 99.9 percent that the Fed will vote to hold rates steady in November, according to CME Group data.

"I never believed we would need a recession to bring inflation down — and today we saw again that the American economy continues to grow even as inflation has come down," he added. Whereas the Fed's key short-term rate mainly affects the borrowing rates offered by banks, Treasury yields determine "everything from mortgage rates to corporate and municipal bond yields," KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk wrote in a recent note to clients.

“Many within the Fed believe that the rise in yields we have seen are equivalent to an additional rate hike,” she added.Since the Fed’s last rate-setting meeting, when most policymakers indicated they expected at least one more increase this year, officials have moderated their tone about further hikes.

Deutsche Bank economists wrote in an investor note that a November hike is "off the table," while indicating further hikes would "depend on if tight financial conditions are sustained and the evolution of the economy."