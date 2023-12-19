US Announces 10-Nation Coalition to Address Houthi Attacks on Ships in Red Sea

The United States has announced a 10-nation coalition to address Houthi missile and drone attacks on ships in the Red Sea. Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have increased attacks on vessels in the Red Sea in solidarity with Gaza and vowed to stop all ships heading to Israeli ports from using the route.

The United States on Monday announced a 10-nation coalition to quell Houthi missile and drone attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea, with Britain, France, Bahrain and Italy among countries joining the "multinational security initiative." "Countries that seek to uphold the foundational principle of freedom of navigation must come together to tackle the challenge posed by this non-state actor," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement. Iran-backed Houthi rebels have escalated attacks on tankers, cargo ships and other vessels in the Red Sea, imperilling a transit route that carries up to 12 percent of global trade





News24 » / 🏆 4. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.