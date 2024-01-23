US and UK Launch Second Round of Strikes on Yemen's Huthis

The United States and Britain launched a second round of joint military strikes on Yemen’s Huthis on Tuesday over their attacks on Red Sea shipping, as the Iran-backed rebels vowed to hit back. The latest raids, heard by residents of the rebel-held capital Sanaa around midnight (2100 GMT), hit eight Huthi targets, a joint US-UK statement said, while the Huthis listed 18 strikes across their territory.





