US and Britain Launch Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen

The United States and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to attacks on ships in the Red Sea. President Joe Biden warned that further action would be taken if necessary.





US Announces 10-Nation Coalition to Address Houthi Attacks on Ships in Red SeaThe United States has formed a 10-nation coalition to tackle Houthi missile and drone attacks on ships in the Red Sea. Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, have intensified their attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, endangering a major trade route. The coalition includes countries like Britain, France, Bahrain, and Italy.

Amazon to Launch South African Marketplace in 2024Amazon is set to enter the South African e-commerce market in 2024, leveraging its major strengths and recognisable brand. Takealot, South Africa's biggest online retailer, is aware of the threat Amazon poses. Experts believe Amazon will face challenges in establishing itself in South Africa.

Amazon's First Satellite Launch Faces Potential SetbackAmazon.com launched its first satellites, but there were concerns that one of them might have been lost. The incident could be a major setback for the company's plans.

Israeli Forces Launch Deadly Attacks on Gaza StripIsraeli forces launched deadly attacks on the Gaza Strip, hitting a refugee camp and a hospital, and killing a teenage girl. The attacks resulted in a high number of casualties, including the son of a Hamas-ally Islamic Jihad spokesman.

Apple Ramping Up Production of Vision Pro Mixed-Reality HeadsetApple is reportedly increasing production of the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, with a launch expected in February. The company has been running production at full speed in China for several weeks, aiming to have customer-bound units ready by the end of January. The retail debut is planned for the following month. Apple has also sent an email to software developers, urging them to test their apps with the latest tools and send their software for feedback, indicating an approaching release. The rollout of the headset will be Apple's most complex product launch yet, requiring new sales strategies and equipment.

