Urgent call for action: ‘SA’s chicken shortage crisis demands fast govt response’

“This unusually short timeline was based on the understanding that the South African poultry market faces the largest ever HPAI outbreak and that urgent measures are required to protect consumers against shortages and price increases.”
However, AMIE is concerned that this urgent process has already been delayed by parties opposing the rebate who have asked for an extension to provide their submissions, while the sense of urgency is also not evident on the ground within the relevant government departments responsible for fast-tracking poultry import permits.“The sooner we start behaving like we are in a crisis, the sooner we can tackle the crisis but we do not see that urgency yet.
According to the South African Poultry Association (SAPA) 5 million birds have been culled so far this year, representing 20% of the country’s commercial layer flock, while 30% (2.5 million) of the national broiler breeder population were culled. These are the parent birds that produce the genetic stock for the overall chicken population.
“It takes 21 days to incubate an egg and between 33 and 35 days to grow chickens to a size where they are ready for the market. To fully restore the parent stock of chickens in the country will take between 12 to 18 months, even when HPAI is under control.”Industry wholesalers have already seen a sharp increase in prices since the onset of the HPAI outbreaks.
“All the measures the local poultry industry is taking to tackle stock shortages are welcome, but they will unfortunately add to the price that consumers pay for chicken products. We estimate this will increase the cost of chicken products by between R3 and R4 per kilogram. This is why a temporary, controlled relaxation of import duties is necessary, as it will cushion consumers against rising costs while helping the local industry to recover.
South Africa Headlines
