URC: Stormers, Sharks, Lions and Bulls name teams for Round 2

Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives.

Fouche captains Stormers in StellenboschTighthead prop Neethling Fouche will captain the DHL Stormers in their Vodacom URC encounter with Scarlets in Stellenbosch. Read more ⮕

Vodacom URC salutes 'terrific' Bok 12There will be no fewer than 12 Vodacom URC representatives on duty for the Springboks in the World Cup final on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Dyantyi to make Sharks comebackAphiwe Dyantyi is set to make his return to the field after being named in the Sharks' matchday squad for the Vodacom URC clash with Leinster in Dublin. Read more ⮕

Ethiopia: Third Round GERD Talks Conclude in Cairo Without OutcomeThe third round of talks regarding the rules and guidelines for the initial filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) concluded on 24 October in Cairo, Egypt. The talks lasted for two days and involved intense negotiations, as stated by the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but ended without conclusive outcome. Read more ⮕

Bulls recall Hendricks for Ulster clashThe Vodacom Bulls have made just one change to their starting lineup for the Vodacom URC match against Ulster in Belfast on Sunday night. Read more ⮕

‘We’re disgusted by the sore loser Tom Curry is’: Springboks fans slam Sale Sharks Rugby statementSpringboks' fans slammed Tom Curry's club, Sale Sharks who released a statement on Wednesday regarding the online threats he's received. Read more ⮕