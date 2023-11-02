Uproar as EasyEquities introduces convoluted monthly platform fee

All account holders have been opted into the new loyalty programme, and there is no way to opt out without closing your account. Currently, there is one simple way to get to level three and avoid paying R25 per month: deposit more than you withdraw (net) in a given month. This earns three “Thrive levels progress”. Referring a new customer who successfully signs up will also earn this equivalent level.

The various levels will net clients brokerage discounts on trading what it terms ‘Thrive Stocks’ – selected shares and instruments – on its platform in the following month. Level three equates to a 30% discount, level four 40%, and so forth.By implementing this change, the platform is disincentivising dormancy.

“Those that are not willing to go to gym once a month should not have free gym memberships,” says Savage. In its terms and conditions, it cautions: “If none of your EasyEquities accounts has sufficient Free Cash (i.e. Free Cash greater than R25) to pay for the Thrive Fee, we may sell some or all your investments in your EasyEquities account which has the highest net asset value to pay for the Thrive Fee.”This was later clarified by Savage on X, who explained that these forced sales would only happen twice a year (end-February and end-August). No interest would be charged on outstanding balances.

The platform, owned by JSE-listed Purple Group, may contest that by following its Thrive approach, it retains flexibility on what usage metrics it wants/needs to drive and the incentives going forward.

