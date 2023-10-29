Upper Union's summer menu embraces the vibrant flavours of the season

As Cape Town shifts into summer mode, diners have something new to celebrate. Upper Union’s Chef Amori has revealed a seasonal menu that stays true to her commitment to seasonally influenced, locally sourced cuisine.

A place to meet, a place to explore and, most importantly, a place to spend a little more time together chatting, laughing, eating and clinking cocktail glasses.This summer, the menu boasts an array of dishes featuring bright, light and fresh ingredients, without losing Chef Amori’s signature bold, spice-driven flavours.

Riaan Schobesberger, Jason Jonker, Amori Burger and Jodi-Gillespie. Picture: Supplied / Jan Ras Photographybread course remains on the menu, served with mebos, extra virgin olive oil and makhana butter.

The chef’s seasonal sharing menu introduces fresh sea bass with tiger’s milk and green papaya and ox tongue with Worcestershire gel and horseradish. The main course features Picanha rump steak coupled with waterblommetjie and nasturtium chimichurri. Sides include homemade feta, a celery herb slaw, allium confit and salt-baked beetroot.Inspired by childhood favourite flavours, the dessert menu features unique creations like popcorn sugar cookie ice cream sandwiches filled with corn and Frosties ice cream, as well as a classic blend of chocolate hazelnut and raspberry with dacquoise.

Pani Puri dhal, Masala water, coriander chutney and cauliflower. Picture: Supplied / Jan Ras Photography

