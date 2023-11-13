Upcoming Netflix Releases to Look Forward to in December

There's a lot to look forward to this December. Even if you don't win any of our summer-loving goodies, there's still the sun, the sea, and some fascinating series and movies to stream on Netflix to keep you well-satisfied. BGR has tapped into some of the biggest upcoming Netflix releases that every subscriber should, at least, know about and will probably want to add to their respective watchlists.

First up is the highly anticipated Netflix adaptation of Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel about a family’s vacation that’s upended when two strangers show up at their house seeking refuge from a cyberattack while also claiming that the house is actually theirs. Leave the World Behind is an apocalyptic thriller helmed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, and it was executive-produced by the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions. The two families grapple with a looming disaster that looks increasingly terrifying, while also being forced to “come to terms with their places in a collapsing world,” as Netflix explains i

South Africa Headlines Read more: 2OCEANSVİBE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EWNUPDATES: Newly elected DA Western Cape leader aims for two-thirds majority in upcoming electionsThe new Western Cape provincial leader said the closest the party ever got to 60% of the vote was under Helen Zille’s leadership as Premier, but he believes the DA might even surpass that number this time around.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Renier Mostert takes over as chairperson of Boksburg Rugby ClubRenier Mostert, a former rugby referee, has been elected as the new chairperson of Boksburg Rugby Club. He aims to lead the club to the Valke Peregrine League final in the upcoming season.

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

2OCEANSVİBE: FBI Finds 40 Skulls Decorating Man’s House – “Only My Dead Friends”South African and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa’s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates.

Source: 2oceansvibe | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Newly elected DA Western Cape leader aims for two-thirds majority in upcoming electionsThe new Western Cape provincial leader said the closest the party ever got to 60% of the vote was under Helen Zille’s leadership as Premier, but he believes the DA might even surpass that number this time around.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Sangoma allegedly rapes Mpumalanga minorsA ‘healer’ and his friends are being investigated for alleged rape after the parents of three children came forward.

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

SARUGBYMAG: South Africa's Teams in United Rugby ChampionshipThe first month of the third season of the URC is following the script of the first one: South Africa’s teams go north, most of them struggled, they lose two, three and four matches, and are written off at the end of November. Then the northern teams come to South Africa in December and January and by February, South Africa’s teams are top of the charts and leading the charge into the tail end of the league season, and primed to host play-off matches in May.

Source: SARugbymag | Read more »