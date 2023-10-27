Upbeat Clicks eyes even more market share gains with its house brands

Pharmaceutical retailer Clicks plans to continue investing heavily in its private label products offering, looking to lure customers of every income level that are increasingly on the hunt for value in a battling economy.

The JSE-listed retailer’s strategy to expand its private label reach in popular categories like baby and cleaning products was also paying off, with Clicks reporting on Thursday that private label sales had soared more than 15% in the year to end August. One in four products sold are under its house brand, and the group has been gaining market share.

In certain categories, such as the baby segment, the statistics were even more impressive, with one in every three diapers sold at Clicks having its private label.

