Unsuspecting Colorado Security Guard Gets A Real Whopping By Bear That Snuck Into Hotel Kitchen [Video]

A hotel security guard inside an Aspen, Colorado kitchen was treated to a solid whopping by a bear on Monday. Security footage captured the intense moment when he gets swatted onto the ground by the wild animal looking for a snack in the St. Regis Aspen Resort vicinity. The guard was on duty investigating reports of a bear when he was suddenly attacked while attempting to surprise the animal, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife via USA Today.

Officers used a tranquilliser gun to chemically immobilise it after removing it from a tree with a fire ladder truck. "Using the footage provided by the hotel, we were able to confirm the aggressive behavior of the bear and identify unique physical characteristics of the bear that assisted in the proper identification of the offending bear," Area Wildlife Manager Matt Yamashita said in the news release. I am not sure why the bear had to be met with such a harsh fate.

