The Synology DS223j is a compact, quiet, and energy-efficient NAS solution that is built for smartphone users.
Additionally, unlike a public cloud, it gives you full autonomy over your files that are stored in its secure private cloud environment. The DS File mobile app enabled us to view, edit, and download all the files on our NAS to our smartphone in real-time.
Furthermore, using Synology Drive is far more secure than using a public cloud instance – as you are not trusting your data to multinational cloud providers and data centres.The Synology Drive mobile app was also enabled us to effortlessly backup our smartphone files using a minimalist, intuitive interface. headtopics.com
This backup process was fully customisable, too, and we could choose from all kinds of settings – such as setting maximum file sizes and choosing which versions of files to keep or overwrite.Synology Photos, also included with the NAS, offers similar synchronisation and backup functions to Synology Drive – but with a focus on photos.
Every time we connected to our local network, our photos synchronised to the NAS through the Synology Photos mobile app, in accordance with our settings. Additional albums were automatically generated using facial recognition and geolocation, too, and we could manually create ‘Conditional Albums’ by setting conditions such as people’s names, geolocation data, or file types (All, Photos, or Videos). headtopics.com