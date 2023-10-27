University of Pretoria researchers a step closer to cracking the secrets behind ageing

Dr Darren Pietersen of the University of Pretoria's Department of Zoology and Entomology in the Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences studied over 15 000 samples across 348 species in 25 out of 26 taxonomic orders.Other than inspiring countless tales, immortality has fascinated humans for time immemorial, but University of Pretoria researchers, together with global experts from the The study offers insight into ageing and lifespans across different mammal species.

It also has significant implications for a range of fields, from forensics to conservation and biomedical research. This is because the universal pan-mammalian clock can be used to study the effects of environmental factors, such as diet and lifestyle, on the ageing process and the development of age-related diseases., uncovering DNA methylation landscapes associated with maximum lifespan and birth length in mammals, including humans, has implications for developing interventions to promote healthy ageing and prevent age-related diseases.

According to the University of Pretoria's Professor Nigel Bennett, uncovering DNA methylation landscapes is associated with maximum lifespan and birth length in mammals.

Dr Daniel Hart and Dr Darren Pietersen, both from the university’s Department of Zoology and Entomology in the Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences, found that both the genome and epigenome influence the biological characteristics and traits of different species.The scientists explained that these traits include physical features, susceptibility to diseases and behaviour, and are influenced by genetic and environmental factors.

This, according to the researchers, has implications for conservation and the preservation of endangered species, which includes the identification of population dynamics, such as whether a particular animal is still able to reproduce.The study found that in addition, the clock can be used in forensic science to estimate the correct age of a victim at the time of death or the age of a suspect based on forensic evidence.

