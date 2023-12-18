University of Pretoria extends unbeaten run with victory over Marumo Gallants FC

University of Pretoria extended their unbeaten run to seven matches overall with a 2-0 victory over Marumo Gallants FC in the Motsepe Foundation Championship on Friday. Bahlabane Ba Ntwa’s poor run of results stretches to five matches in all competitions and dropped down to 13th place on the table. A penalty in the first half from Denalo Abrahams set AmaTuks on the way before Thabang Sibanyoni complemented the opener to take the host over the line.

Black Leopards came from a goal down to see off Maritzburg United 2-1 and picked up a second win on the trot in the day’s other clash in the Championship. Neither side were able to get ahead following the start before the Team of Choice hit the front thereafter courtesy of Joslin Kamatuka





Israel recalls ambassador ahead of parliamentary vote on EFF motion to shut embassy in PretoriaIsrael has recalled Ambassador Eliav Belotserkovsky ‘for consultations’ as Parliament was expected to vote on whether to close the Israeli embassy in South Africa. Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to lead a BRICS discussion on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Ramaphosa assures Jewish community Pretoria won’t sever ties with Israel, but condemns Gaza ‘genocide’President Cyril Ramaphosa met Jewish community leaders this week as the UN General Assembly made its strongest call for an end to the war in Gaza. Jewish community leaders have said that President Ramaphosa has reassured them that Pretoria does not intend severing diplomatic ties with Israel. In a meeting with the community leaders, Ramaphosa also denounced anti-Semitic behaviour towards Jewish people in South Africa — “including the boycott of Jewish-owned businesses” — as well as Islamophobia. He also condemned Hamas for its actions. Leaders of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) and SA Zionist Federation (SAZF) said after meeting Ramaphosa on Wednesday that he “re-iterated Dirco’s public position that there was no intention to sever diplomatic ties between Israel and South Africa.” This position appeared to contradict the ANC support of a resolution passed in Parliament last month calling on Pretoria to sever relations with Israel because of its bombardment of Gaza.

Support for Palestine shown through drumming at Wits UniversityAs the world rallies behind Palestinian victims of the war on Gaza, social change organisations have showcased support for Palestine by drumming at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg this week.

UN, Security Council, and ICC Failed Palestine, Says International Law ProfessorRenowned international law professor John Dugard criticizes the UN, Security Council, and ICC for their failure to maintain peace, respect human rights, and hold violators accountable in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Dugard's remarks were made during a webinar hosted by the University of Pretoria's Centre For Human Rights.

Interview with Max Price on the State of South AfricaCelebrating 1 year of insightful conversations on FixSA with maggsonmedia: Max Price - a former vice-chancellor of UCT, shares wisdom on leadership, 'the devil is in the detail & there’s a sense that policies don’t get implemented.' Download podcast ⬇️

Road Accident Fund faces legal problems as court dismisses urgent applicationThe High Court in Pretoria has dismissed an urgent application by the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to prevent its moveable assets from being auctioned to settle an unpaid claim. The RAF is appealing the decision and applying for the rescission of another judgment that found its CEO in contempt of court.

