University of Fort Hare rocked by R171 million kickback scandal

The graft clean-up at the University of Fort Hare has been rocked by a R171 million kickback, money-for-pals racket – allegedly orchestrated from within Vice-Chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu’s inner circle and from the iconic institution’s management suite.
Officials in the university's upper echelons, as well as lawyers, forensic experts and security bosses were arrested at the weekend in what the State alleges was the dismantling of a network that"milked university coffers" through dodgy contracts and suspicious billing, borne of an anti-corruption drive. An indictment placed before the Dimbaza Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday sketched the strands of an allegedly corrupt web with the university’s investigations and vetting head, Isaac Plaatjies, at its centre.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalis
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »