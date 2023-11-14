University field trip to Namibia and Angola in the 1960s

My friend Kobus Joubert and I often reminisce about a university field trip we did in the 1960s. Louis Botha, an old school pal and anthropology student at the University of Stellenbosch, was completing his thesis about the Ovambo and Ovahimba people of Namibia and Angola. He wanted to do a research trip to these countries with a whole bunch of other students.

He approached me and Kobus because we were farm boys and used to driving heavy vehicles, a skill that would come in handy considering we were to travel on a seven-tonne Leyland school bus across the red line and into exceedingly remote country. The mighty Ruacana Falls on the Kunene River, where the students stopped on their tour. This picture was taken before the Ruacana Power Station was built, close to the border with Angola (1981). These days water for the power station is stored in a dam just above the fall

