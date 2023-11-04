University Enrollment and Partnerships

The university started with an enrolment of 200 students. More than 8000 students have enrolled at the university this academic year. And, the institution has established 32 partnerships with international Universities in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as some in Africa. The Deputy Vice Chancellor and Principal, Professor Thoko Mayekiso, says many strides have been made to put the university to where it is today

. She says despite challenges that come with leading such a huge institution, she is happy that the university is forging ahead in being a leading institution of higher learning in the province. “Let me express my appreciation to council for placing confidence in me to lead the new university. As vice chancellor I value this confidence placed in me, and I will do my utmost and reciprocate and by delivering on the mandate and exceed expectations. And this is a humbling experience. And my commitment to the pioneering role in a society that still suffers from patriarchy and toxic masculinities, leadership does pose serious challenges for female leaders.” Mpumalanga Education MEC — Bonakele Majuba — on behalf of the Premier, Refilwe Tsipane-Mtsweni, was in attendance at the event. Majuba says he hopes that the provincial government will reap rewards from all the graduates produced at the university..

