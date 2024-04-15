United States pledges support to Nigeria's war against terrorism

Sunday marks a decade of the mass abduction of 276 schoolgirls in Chibok in Borno State, North-east Nigeria , by Boko Haram terrorists.

Ms Gambari said the U.S. would also support Nigeria's terrorism survivors and their families, saying that the U.S.-Nigeria partnership was built on a foundation of shared values and common goals. "We will continue to work together to promote peace, security, and stability in the region, and to support initiatives that foster education, economic growth, and human rights.

United States Nigeria Terrorism Boko Haram Abduction Schoolgirls

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



allafrica / 🏆 1. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Niger: Niamey Revokes Military Cooperation Agreement with the United States After Tense Bilateral Talkshe military regime in Niger on Saturday revoked 'with immediate effect' the military cooperation agreement with the United States dating from 2012.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Ramaphosa responds to latest tensions between South Africa and the United StatesPresident Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to a recent bill up for discussion in the United States, calling for a full review of its relations with South Africa.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

The African Centre for the Study of the United StatesallAfrica: African news and information for a global audience

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

United States Provides More Than $25 Million for Refugee Assistance in UgandaThe United States is providing more than $25 million in additional humanitarian funding to assist refugees and asylum seekers in Uganda. The funding will support essential services for over 1.6 million refugees and benefit host communities.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Nigeria: The States and the Blackout NationOpinion - Many Nigerians believe that restructuring the country or devolving powers from the centre to the sub-nationals is the silver bullet that will solve all our problems. This belief has sustained the debate for or against restructuring for decades.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Nigeria: States lavish money on Hajj pilgrims amid economic crisisDespite the economic crunch spreading across Nigeria, the federal and state governments have splashed billions of naira on subsidies for pilgrims intending to travel to Mecca for the 2024 Hajj.

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »