United States pledges support to Nigeria's war against terrorism

Sunday marks a decade of the mass abduction of 276 schoolgirls in Chibok in Borno State, North-east Nigeria , by Boko Haram terrorists.
Ms Gambari said the U.S. would also support Nigeria's terrorism survivors and their families, saying that the U.S.-Nigeria partnership was built on a foundation of shared values and common goals. "We will continue to work together to promote peace, security, and stability in the region, and to support initiatives that foster education, economic growth, and human rights.
