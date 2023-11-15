Union Raises Concerns Over Company's Handling of Sexual Harassment Case

The union Numsa has raised concerns about a company's handling of a sexual harassment case. They allege that the company failed to take appropriate action against a manager accused of sexual harassment. Numsa is calling for the immediate suspension of the operations manager and an independent investigation. They dispute the findings of an internal investigation, claiming bias in favor of the company.

Numsa demands an independent investigation by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CİTY_PRESS: Union Criticizes Company's Handling of Sexual Harassment CaseThe union alleges that a manager at the company sexually harassed a female employee and that the company did not take appropriate action against him. The union demands an independent investigation.

Source: City_Press | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Google to Exclude Nyanga Township from Navigation App Due to Safety ConcernsNyanga township and some routes to and from Cape Town International Airport are to be excluded from a navigation app as the fastest routes to and from the city. This decision comes after incidents of stone-throwing and attacks on motorists in the area. Google has identified crime hotspots and will no longer recommend these routes for safety reasons.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

_AFRİCANUNİON: Arrival of Joint Election Observation Mission to Presidential Election in MadagascarArrival Statement: The African Union _African Union & Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (comesa_lusaka) Announce the Arrival of the Joint Election Observation Mission to the 16 November 2023 Presidential Election in the Republic of Madagascar

Source: _AfricanUnion | Read more »

SABCNEWS: Economists Not Expecting Significant Job Creation in South AfricaEconomists predict that the third quarter of this year will not see a significant increase in job creation in South Africa. Ongoing logistics impediments and power supply issues are cited as reasons for the lack of job opportunities in the mining and manufacturing sectors. Concerns are raised about the impact of job losses on families and the overall unemployment rate.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

BBCAFRİCA: Translators working for German peacekeepers in Mali fear for their livesTranslators who work for German peacekeepers in Mali have expressed concerns for their safety as the UN mission comes to an end. They fear retaliation from jihadist groups who consider them traitors.

Source: BBCAfrica | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Ministerial Forum on Building a Future-Oriented, Intelligent Digital Infrastructure for AfricaMinisters of Communications and Digital Technologies and the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) member states, convened in Cape Town, South Africa, for the Ministerial Forum on Building a Future-Oriented, Intelligent Digital Infrastructure for Africa

Source: mybroadband | Read more »