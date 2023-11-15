Union Criticizes Company's Handling of Sexual Harassment Case

The company's handling of a sexual harassment case is being criticized by the union. The union alleges that a manager at the company sexually harassed a female employee and that the company did not take appropriate action against him. The union demands the immediate suspension of the operations manager pending an independent investigation. The company disputes the findings of an internal investigation and claims that the investigator was biased in favor of the company.

The union calls for an independent investigation by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration

