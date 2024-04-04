UNESCO Director-General to Visit Murambi Genocide Memorial in Rwanda

Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, will visit the Murambi Genocide Memorial in Rwanda as part of the 30th Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. She will meet survivors, site management, and local youth to discuss UNESCO's efforts in teaching new generations about violent pasts.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



allafrica / 🏆 1. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Africa: WHO Director-General's Opening Remarks at the Ninth Meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating BodyDocument - Our co-chairs, Precious and Roland,

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Liberia: President Boakai Suspends FIA Director General Amid Corruption ScandalsPresident Joseph Nyuma Boakai has suspended Mr. Stanley Ford, Director General of the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), with immediate effect.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Three colleges deregistered: Damelin, City Varsity, and LyceumThe department of higher education’ director-general, , cancelled the registrations of Damelin College, CityVarsity, Lyceum colleges.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Rwanda: Tabaro's Arrest in US Sends a Clear Warning to Other Genocide FugitivesAuthorities in the United States last week arrested a one Eric Tabaro Nshimiye, a 52-year old Rwandan who has for the last three decades evaded justice, to the agony of survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, especially those from Huye District.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Ohio man charged with lying about role in Rwandan genocideA Rwandan-born Ohio man was arrested on Thursday on charges he engaged in a three-decade scheme to conceal his involvement in the African nation's 1994 genocide to enter the United States as a refugee and ultimately gain U.S. citizenship.

Source: ReutersAfrica - 🏆 31. / 53 Read more »

Rwanda: MPs Task Govt to Resolve Vulnerable Genocide Survivors' Issues in Six MonthsParliamentarians have tasked the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE) to address challenges faced by vulnerable survivors of the Genocide against Tutsi.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »