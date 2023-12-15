Understanding Cleft Lip and Palate: Causes, Effects, and Care

A cleft lip and palate occurs when the tissues that form these structures do not fuse properly during pregnancy. The causes of cleft lip and palate are not fully understood, but they may involve a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Cleft lip and palate can affect your baby’s appearance, feeding, speech, hearing, dental health, and self-esteem.

This is because many children with cleft conditions are rejected by their cultures and their families and may face ridicule and harassment for their appearance. As a result, they often struggle with low self-confidence, bullying and social exclusion. Correct care for cleft palate Early surgical intervention is important for cleft palate babies as it can prevent speech patterns from being negatively affected. “A great many South African parents do not realise that the quality of life of children born with cleft lip and palate can be drastically improved as help is available and there is always a way to get assistance for your child,” says Netcare Doctor Professor Tim Christofide





