Under One-Quarter of UK Climate Aid to Africa Goes to African-Based Orgs

The role of international consultancies in administering African climate projects is under growing scrutiny. Many experts say more money should go directly to local projects instead of expensive Western contractors who take a significant cut.

Consultancies are not the only Western-based organisations the UK gives money to for projects in Africa. Taken together, the Carbon Brief analysis suggests that 67% of the UK's climate aid to Africa has gone to organisations based in the Global North.

"Of course, most of this money was spent in developing countries," says Nick Westcott, a professor at SOAS and former British diplomat."But that it has to pass through global institutions before it gets there - the African Development Bank notwithstanding - speaks to the need for Africa to create its own credible financing institutions to manage the funds."

Experts suggest that channelling aid for Africa through Western organisations is not just more expensive but often counterproductive. She likens the UK's climate spending to debates about"tied aid" - i.e. aid offered on the condition it is used to procure goods or services from the donor country - which have been found to increase costs for developing countries by up to. Aggad warns that, with the UK's climate aid patterns,"we are seeing a reversal and a return to practices that we have seen are ineffective and costly".

