UN says ‘soon many more will die’ from Gaza siege

The United Nations warns of dire consequences as Israel's siege on Gaza continues, leading to a humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations warned Friday that “many more will die” as a result of Israel’s ongoing siege of Gaza, which has also caused sewage to flow into the Palestinian territory’s streets. “People in Gaza are dying; they are not only dying from bombs and strikes: soon many more will die from the consequences of (the) siege imposed on the Gaza Strip,” said Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

The strikes are in response to attacks by Hamas gunmen, who poured into Israel and killed around 1 400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped 229 more, according to Israeli officials. “The current system in place is geared to fail. What is needed is meaningful and uninterrupted aid flow. And to succeed, we need a humanitarian ceasefire to ensure this aid reaches those in need,” he said.Limited convoys of aid — food, water and medicine — have entered through Gaza’s Rafah crossing with Egypt, but the UNRWA chief noted that they have not included fuel, which is vital to keep critical services running. headtopics.com

At a briefing in Geneva, via video-link, Lynne Hastings, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory, said before October 7, some 46 trucks of fuel per day crossed into Gaza.

“We need to get the fuel trucks in… and we need to do it in a secure way that offers Israel assurances to make sure that it’s not going to be diverted,” Hastings said.Israel’s army has called on people in the north of the Gaza Strip — nearly half of its 2,4-million population — to head south ahead of an expected ground offensive. headtopics.com

UN General Assembly to vote on draft resolution for ceasefire in Gaza - SABC NewsUNGA ton Gaza vote on a draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Read more ⮕

3 Ways Tech is Being used in the Israel-Gaza ConflictBesides technology's application in its military operations, its use has also been helpful for civilians in a number of ways. Here are five.. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Israel launches ground invasion of Gaza, while international community's inaction is slammedWATCH: Israel launches ground invasion of Gaza, while international community's inaction is slammed Read more ⮕

Israel bombards Gaza as Putin warns conflict could spread - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip as it prepared for a ground invasion aimed at annihilating Hamas. Read more ⮕

Israel faces growing pressure over Gaza ground operation plansThousands of Gazans are already believed to have died in Israel's aerial assault, with the toll expected to rise substantially if tens of thousands of Israeli troops massed around Gaza move in. Read more ⮕

The Hamas tunnel city beneath Gaza - a hidden frontline for IsraelThe Hamas tunnel city beneath Gaza - a hidden frontline for Israel Read more ⮕