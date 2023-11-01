UN Peacekeepers Get Ready to Leave Mali

The UN has ended its presence in the Kidal region, following the departure of its last personnel by air and land convoy. The last convoy of peacekeepers left Kidal by road for Gao, and unfortunately suffered two IED attacks on the way, causing material damage.

Peacekeeping operations have played a crucial role in stabilising fragile situations across Africa for more than 60 years. United Nations (UN)-led missions in Africa and about 27… MINUSMA ended its presence in the Kidal region today, following the departure of its last personnel by air and land convoy.

Mali must ensure that the UN Mission in the country, MINUSMA, can safely complete its drawdown by the end of the year, amid insecurity in the north and other restrictions. The United Nations is a reflection of the world as it is - and an aspiration of the world we know it can be.

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) completed its accelerated withdrawal of all troops and civilian personnel from its base in… Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo says West Africa is confronted with a difficult economic, political and social insecurity situation."Despite the considerable progress made by ...

