UN overwhelmingly calls for aid truce between Israel, Hamas - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,

on Friday overwhelmingly called for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas and demanded aid access to the besieged Gaza Strip and protection of civilians.

It passed to a round of applause with 120 votes in favour, while 45 abstained and 14 – including Israel and the United States – voted no.A two-thirds majority was needed for the resolution to pass, in which abstentions do not count.

Ahead of the vote, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that voting against the General Assembly resolution “means approving this senseless war, this senseless killing.”As fears grow that the conflict could spark a wider war, the assembly stressed the “importance of preventing further destabilisation and escalation of violence in the region” and called on “all parties to exercise maximum restraint and upon all those with influence on them to work toward this objective. headtopics.com

Israel ordered some 1.1 million people in Gaza – almost half the population – to move south on October 12. Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, which rules Gaza, after the militants killed 1 400 people and took hundreds of hostages in the attack three weeks ago that surprised and shocked Israelis.Palestinian authorities say more than 7 000 have been killed.

“Any call for a ceasefire is not an attempt at peace. It is an attempt to tie Israel’s hands, preventing us from eliminating a huge threat to our citizens,” he said. “It is the law-abiding democracy of Israel, against modern-day Nazis.” headtopics.com

Read more:

SABC News Online »

Behind Biden's shift on Israel-Hamas conflict - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,US President Joe Biden and his team have markedly shifted their tone on the Israel-Hamas crisis. Read more ⮕

Israel bombards Gaza as Putin warns conflict could spread - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip as it prepared for a ground invasion aimed at annihilating Hamas. Read more ⮕

Violent protests break out in Mozambique after local elections - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Police suppressed violent protests in Mozambique as opposition supporters took to the streets. Read more ⮕

State capture severely damaged SAA: Gordhan - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,SAA relaunched direct flights from Cape Town and Johannesburg to Brazil. Read more ⮕

Non-compliant spaza shops in Tshwane fined - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,City of Tshwane Health Department issued fines of over R63 000 to non-compliant spaza shop owners. Read more ⮕

LIVE: Ramaphosa oversight visit to Emfuleni Municipality - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,President Cyril Ramaphosa leads an oversight visit to Emfuleni Local Municipality. Read more ⮕