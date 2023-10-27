UN overwhelmingly calls for aid truce between Israel, Hamas - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,

on Friday overwhelmingly called for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas and demanded aid access to the besieged Gaza Strip and protection of civilians.
It passed to a round of applause with 120 votes in favour, while 45 abstained and 14 – including Israel and the United States – voted no.A two-thirds majority was needed for the resolution to pass, in which abstentions do not count.
Ahead of the vote, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that voting against the General Assembly resolution "means approving this senseless war, this senseless killing."As fears grow that the conflict could spark a wider war, the assembly stressed the "importance of preventing further destabilisation and escalation of violence in the region" and called on "all parties to exercise maximum restraint and upon all those with influence on them to work toward this objective.
Israel ordered some 1.1 million people in Gaza – almost half the population – to move south on October 12. Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, which rules Gaza, after the militants killed 1 400 people and took hundreds of hostages in the attack three weeks ago that surprised and shocked Israelis.Palestinian authorities say more than 7 000 have been killed.
"Any call for a ceasefire is not an attempt at peace. It is an attempt to tie Israel's hands, preventing us from eliminating a huge threat to our citizens," he said. "It is the law-abiding democracy of Israel, against modern-day Nazis."