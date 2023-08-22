UN humanitarian chief voices concern over potential expansion of Gaza war

The UN humanitarian chief said Wednesday he and Iran's top diplomat had discussed fears of what an expansion of the Gaza war might entail and had agreed it "would not be good". At a Geneva press briefing, United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths voiced deep concern Israel's war against Hamas could expand beyond Gaza, "into the north". "If there is to be a war in the north with Hezbollah and Israel, then I fear the worst," Griffiths said.
"We can easily imagine the worst because it will be a war that makes even Gaza, with its awful horrors of daily struggle, look like just a beginning." South Africa wants the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Israel’s conduct in Gaza, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday, and it is seeking a global consensus on that. “There is a need for the whole world to rise and call upon the Israeli government to cease fire, to stop what is happening, and we want the ICC to investigate, and of course legal measures then need to be taken at a global level,” Ramaphosa said during a visit to Qatar
South Africa Headlines
