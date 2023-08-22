UN humanitarian chief voices concern over potential expansion of Gaza war

The UN humanitarian chief said Wednesday he and Iran's top diplomat had discussed fears of what an expansion of the Gaza war might entail and had agreed it "would not be good". At a Geneva press briefing, United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths voiced deep concern Israel's war against Hamas could expand beyond Gaza, "into the north". "If there is to be a war in the north with Hezbollah and Israel, then I fear the worst," Griffiths said.

"We can easily imagine the worst because it will be a war that makes even Gaza, with its awful horrors of daily struggle, look like just a beginning." South Africa wants the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Israel’s conduct in Gaza, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday, and it is seeking a global consensus on that. “There is a need for the whole world to rise and call upon the Israeli government to cease fire, to stop what is happening, and we want the ICC to investigate, and of course legal measures then need to be taken at a global level,” Ramaphosa said during a visit to Qatar

South Africa Headlines Read more: NEWS24 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EWNUPDATES: Israel denies 'ceasefire' in Gaza, Hamas reports Gaza death toll now about 2,750Media reports had said Israel , Egypt and the United States had agreed the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt would be opened for several hours Monday in a one-off move to allow foreign nationals to flee and aid goods to enter.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Biden warns Iran over Gaza; Israel forms emergency war cabinetWashington said it was talking with Israel and Egypt about safe passage for civilians from Gaza, with food in short supply.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

SABCNEWS: Biden warns Iran over Gaza; Israel forms emergency war cabinet - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,U.S President Joe Biden warned Iran against getting involved in Israel 's conflict with Hamas.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Iran warns 'no one can guarantee' control of situation if Israel invades Gaza Iran on Sunday warned that any Israel i ground offensive in the Gaza Strip could escalate conflicts elsewhere in the Middle East.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Iran Supreme Leader says USA accomplice of Israel crimes in Gaza South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa , world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Israel Used White Phosphorus in Lebanon, Gaza Strikes, Human Rights Watch Finds South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa , world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »