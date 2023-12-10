UN COP28 President Urges Compromise on Fossil Fuels

The president of the UN's COP28 climate talks urged negotiators to compromise on Sunday, warning 'failure is not an option' as efforts to reach a deal on phasing out fossil fuels met resistance from top oil exporter Saudi Arabia. Less than 48 hours before Tuesday's scheduled deadline, the United Arab Emirates' COP28 chief Sultan Al Jaber said: 'I want everyone to show flexibility to act with urgency and to find the common ground. 'The time has come for us to shift gears.

The time has come for us to deliver,' he told reporters. 'WE NEED TO FIND CONSENSUS' Jaber organised a majlis - a traditional Gulf Arab meeting held in a circle with ministers in a bid to reach a compromise. 'Failure is not an option. What we are after is the common good. What we're after is what in the best interest of everyone, everywhere,' he said ahead of the meeting. 'We need to find consensus and common ground on fossil fuel, including coal,' Jaber adde





